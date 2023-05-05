7 people taken to hospital after crash near Elk Grove

At least 7 people hurt in Elk Grove crash

At least 7 people hurt in Elk Grove crash

At least 7 people hurt in Elk Grove crash

ELK GROVE – Several people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Elk Grove on Thursday.

The scene is near Calvine Road and Franklin Boulevard.

Elk Grove police say an officer located a stolen vehicle - but before the officer could activate his light, the car took off. The officer didn't pursue the vehicle, police say.

Eventually, after speeding down the road, police say the vehicle crashed near Calvine Road and Franklin Boulevard.

Cosumnes Fire says seven people had to be transported from the scene with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

No other details have been released.