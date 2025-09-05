49ers' Christian McCaffrey does not practice, listed as questionable with calf injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey did not participate in team drills Friday and was listed as questionable for Sunday's opener against the Seattle Seahawks, in a disturbing flashback to last year's lost season.

McCaffrey was limited in practice on Thursday due to a calf injury, the same ailment that had him listed as questionable for last season's opening game before he ultimately missed the first eight games of the season with Achilles tendinitis. In his fourth game back, McCaffrey, the 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, suffered a knee injury that ended his season.

However, McCaffrey told reporters in the locker room Friday that he was looking forward to playing on Sunday.

"Nothing serious, I can tell you that," McCaffrey said when asked about what had happened in practice Thursday. "Like I said, I feel great where I'm at. Just, unfortunately, when you have an injury history that I have, unfortunately, when you don't practice, things get blown out of proportion."

McCaffrey added that his calf did not feel like it felt last season at this time, but that he believed it was the smart thing to end his Thursday practice early.

Earlier Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that he had "questionable concern" over McCaffrey's chances to play on Sunday against the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

"I'm not going to say anything about Christian, guys, or any of our players' injuries," said Shanahan.

Shanahan did say that the injury to McCaffrey happened during team drills on Thursday. The extent of the injury was not disclosed. McCaffrey was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

The 49ers are looking to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2024 campaign that saw the team finish in last place in the NFC West after reaching the Super Bowl the previous season.

If McCaffrey does not play on Sunday, the 49ers would rely on Brian Robinson, acquired last month from the Washington Commanders, as their main running back.

Shanahan said Robinson was still learning all the particulars of the 49ers' offensive playbook.

"I mean, he is trying to learn it all. He is working his tail off doing it, studying, but he has been through three practices," said Shanahan. "So, it's definitely not there yet. It'll get better throughout the year. But, he's had a real good week."

Shanahan said Robinson knows the game plan for Sunday after the week of practice.

"You don't have to know an entire offense," Shanahan said. "You've got to know what the plan is this week, and he's repped all of it."

Shanahan added that third-string back Isaac Guerendo would also be ready Sunday after battling through some injuries during training camp.