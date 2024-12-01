49ers' Christian McCaffrey ruled out for game against Bills with knee injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a knee injury and limped to the locker room in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

McCaffrey stepped awkwardly on a sweep to the left on a snow-slicked field. The All-Pro went down almost immediately for a 5-yard loss. He went to the sideline and was examined in the medical tent.

After the half, the team announced that he was downgraded from questionable to out.

#SFvsBUF @DignityHealth injury update: Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Kevin Givens (chest) have been downgraded to out. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 2, 2024

The outing was McCaffrey's fourth this season after the 2023 offensive player of the year missed the Niners' first eight games with Achilles tendinitis. His 19-yard run in the first quarter was his longest of the season, and he had seven carries for 53 yards and two catches for 14 yards before getting hurt.

Niners linebacker Fred Warner left the game briefly with cramps before returning.