49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey out for season opener against Jets

San Francisco 49ers announced running back Christian McCaffrey would be inactive Monday afternoon, just hours before the team took the field at Levi's Stadium for their home opener against the New York Jets.

The reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year had already been listed as questionable for the game due to a sore calf and Achilles and was included on the team's list of inactive players that was released at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga was also on the inactive list. He had been hopeful he would be ready to return for the opening game, but is still in the process of recovering from his ACL injury and surgery to repair it.

DL Yetur Gross-Matos, CB Darrell Luter Jr., LB Dee Winters, QB Joshua Dobbs and OL Ben Bartch were the other players on the list

McCaffrey got hurt early in training camp and missed four weeks of practice before returning to the field last week. He was limited all week in practice and is officially questionable for Monday night's game despite saying Friday he had no doubt he would play. Trent Williams was also officially added back to active roster just hours ahead of kickoff after his contract holdout that finally ended last week.

However, starting left guard Aaron Banks -- who had injured a finger -- was given the green light to play against the Jets. The team will be looking for their first win since the 49ers took the NFC crown back on January 28.