2 stores Roseville stores hit by organized retail thefts; 4 suspects arrested

ROSEVILLE – Four young men were arrested after a pair of large retail thefts in Roseville last week.

Roseville police say, back on Aug. 5, a store along the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard was hit by four suspects who stole more than $950 of merchandise.

Just 20 minutes later, police say those same four suspects were then seen at a sporting goods store along the 6000 block of Stanford Ranch Road. They also allegedly stole more than $950 worth of merchandise from that store as well.

Despite getting only a partial plate number, an officer managed to spot the suspects heading westbound on Interstate 80.

Officers quickly pulled the suspects over, but they told police they weren't involved in any thefts. However, police say the stolen merchandise officers soon found in their trunk said otherwise.

All four were arrested: Ly Duong, Cho Duong, Khailijah Saelee, and James Salvatierra. All the suspects are 18 years old and are facing charges ranging from organized retail theft to grand theft, burglary and conspiracy. 

First published on August 8, 2022 / 10:25 AM

