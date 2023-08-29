Idalia Live Updates: Hurricane strengthens ahead of Florida landfall

Idalia Live Updates: Hurricane strengthens ahead of Florida landfallget the free app
Hurricane Idalia is continuing to churn through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico toward the west coast of Florida, and an anticipated landfall late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
The strengthening storm is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane with at least Category 3 strength, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.
While the majority of South Florida is not anticipated to feel the most significant sting of Idalia's fury, the storm's effects will be felt across the region, just the same.
Tracking Idalia: Severe weather affecting South Florida
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Miami-Dade and Broward through 6:15 p.m.
CBS News Miami's chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera talks about what we can expect for the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday.
Publix modifying store hours in some areas due to Idalia
Supermarket retailer Publix says they have either modified hours or closed stores entirely at 180 locations in or near the path of Hurricane Idalia.
Many of the affected stores are in the Tampa, Sarasota, Ocala, and Gainesville areas.
This number may change, based on local conditions, and other factors. A full listing of the affected locations can be found on the Publix website: https://www.publix.com/pages/publix-storm-basics/publix-store-status
Hurricane Idalia intensifies to Category 2 storm
With the 5 p.m. advisory, Hurricane Idalia became a powerful Category 2 storm.
The storm was about 195 miles SW of Tampa Bay with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. It was moving north at 16 mph.
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
A Hurricane Watch has been issued from the mouth of the St. Mary's River northward to Edisto Beach.
A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from Beaufort Inlet to Drum Inlet, North Carolina, as well as the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from South Santee River northward to Surf City, North Carolina. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued north of Surf City to the North Carolina/Virginia border, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.
The Hurricane Watch from Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key has been discontinued.
The Storm Surge Watch has been discontinued south of Bonita Beach, Florida.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Dry Tortugas Florida
* Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key
* West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach
* Sebastian Inlet Florida to South Santee River South Carolina
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* Bonita Beach northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour
* Mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee River South Carolina
* Beaufort Inlet to Drum Inlet North Carolina
* Neuse and Pamlico Rivers North Carolina
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* Mouth of the St. Mary's River to Edisto Beach South Carolina
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge
* North of Surf City North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border
* Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.
A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.
A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.
For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov.
A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
Additional warnings will likely be required tonight or on Wednesday.
FPL tracking power outages across the state
Florida Power & Light is keeping track of power outages across the state as Hurricane Idalia bears down on the Gulf Coast.
The utility has started staging crews in critical locations, ready to move out once the storm has passed in order to restore power quickly and safely.
You can check and find out where the latest power outages are in your area as well as elsewhere around the state by visiting https://www.fplmaps.com/
Will Hurricane Idalia affect South Florida?
CBS News Miami meteorologist Cindy Preszler talks about Idalia's effects on South Florida.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Miami-Dade County until 5 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of central Miami-Dade County until 5 p.m.
At 4:36 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Homestead General Airport to 6 miles southwest of Turkey Point. This line was moving to the north at 35-to-40 mph.
Persons in or near Homestead, Black Point, Homestead General Airport, and The Redland, are urged to take precautions ahead of these storms.
The radar-indicated storms include 60 mph wind gusts, which could damage roofs, siding, and trees, according to the National Weather Service.
Tracking Hurricane Idalia: Live Report from Tampa Bay
CBS News Miami's Larry Seward reports live from Tampa Bay as rain bands from Hurricane Idalia begin to lash the area.
Idalia's initial squalls were being felt in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday afternoon, including at Clearwater Beach.
Tolls were waived on highways out of the danger area, shelters were open and hotels prepared to take in evacuees.
In Tarpon Springs, a coastal community northwest of Tampa, 60 patients were evacuated from a hospital out of concern that the system could bring a 7-foot storm surge.
Coast Guard crews from Clearwater now in West Palm Beach
The United States Coast Guard crews normally stationed in Clearwater have cleared out ahead of Hurricane Idalia.
Their helicopters and crews are currently staging in West Palm Beach.
The Coast Guard is advising folks to stay off the water at this point. If there's an emergency, contact crews at 911 or VHF channel 16.
Hurricane Idalia: Live report from Key West
CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten reports from Key West on the effects of Hurricane Idalia.
President Joe Biden on Monday approved an emergency declaration and ordered federal assistance in responding to the storm.
Hurricane Idalia lashes Key West
Raw video taken by CBS News Miami cameras captured heavy rain, gusty winds and street flooding in Key West on Tuesday afternoon.
Hurricane Idalia continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 storm but is projected to come ashore early Wednesday as a Category 3 system with sustained winds of up to 120 mph in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula.
Skies over Tampa Bay
This image was sent to CBS News Miami by the Florida Highway Patrol, as Hurricane Idalia continues to intensify in the Gulf.
FHP: Traffic moving efficiently at this hour
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say they are continuing to monitor Bay Area roadways and bridges.
They say traffic is moving efficiently as of 3:40 p.m., with the exception of heavy volume along eastbound I-4 approaching I-75 and southbound on I-75 departing I-4.
Members of the public are reminded and urged to complete storm preparations as soon as possible this afternoon, find adequate shelter, monitor weather reports and follow safety messages provided by local authorities.
Motorists are urged to limit unnecessary travel as Idalia approaches, as well as post-storm as conditions dictate.
Bay Area bridges remain open at this hour, to include the Skyway Bridge which is currently experiencing wind gusts up to 40 MPH.
Tracking Idalia at 3 p.m.
CBS News Miami's chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera provides the latest tracking on Hurricane Idalia.
Allegiant Air allowing customers to modify travel plans
Allegiant Air is allowing customers affected by Hurricane Idalia to change their flights without having to pay change fees if their flights to and or from one of the following cities was involved on Tuesday, August 29, through Thursday, August 31.
- St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, St. Pete, FL - PIE
- Punta Gorda Airport, Punta Gorda, FL - PGD
- Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Sarasota, FL - SRQ
- Jacksonville International Airport, Jacksonville, FL - JAX
- Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, Savannah, GA - SAV
- Orlando Sanford International Airport, Sanford, FL - SFB
Affected passengers can get additional information by visiting the Allegiant website at https://www.allegiantair.com/travel-alerts
Interview with FEMA's Director of Operations Jeremy Greenberg on Idalia
CBS News Miami's Marybel Rodriguez interviews FEMA's Director of Operations Jeremy Greenberg on Hurricane Idalia.
Urban search and rescue teams are on standby from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, while the Army Corps of Engineers is set to support power generation missions.
Live Report from Tampa Bay
CBS News Miami's Larry Seward reports from Tampa Bay at 3 p.m.
With 1.6 million people in 22 Gulf Coast counties under evacuation orders, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that residents need to heed local directives as Hurricane Idalia is expected to cause life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds.
National Weather Service: "Get your loved ones to a safe place"
The National Weather Service tweeted out a dire message to those in the path of Hurricane Idalia's fury early Tuesday afternoon, pointing out that wind speeds will increase to tropical storm force in the path of the hurricane on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, ahead of the storm's arrival -- making further preparations nearly impossible.
The warning tone of the message is accompanied by maps showing where high storm surge is expected along the path of Idalia.
"If an evacuation has been ordered, life-threatening storm surge is expected. Get your loved ones to a safe place...their life depends on it!"
Walt Disney World & Universal Orlando Resort operating as normal
Both of Central Florida's major destinations -- Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort -- have announced that their facilities are open and operating for normal hours on Tuesday.
However, with the approach of Hurricane Idalia, management at both resorts say they are closely monitoring the weather and updates as they become available.
Walt Disney World is providing updates related to all of its associated parks and facilities at:
https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/experience-updates/weather-updates/
Universal Orlando Resort is updating its information regarding the weather at:
https://www.universalorlando.com/web/en/us/plan-your-visit/weather-updates/severe-weather.html
Wind speeds on Idalia continue to increase
With the National Hurricane Center's 2 p.m. update, the wind speeds on Hurricane Idalia have increased to 90 mph, as the storm moves northward.
Squalls from Idalia are overspreading portions of the lower Florida Keys and the southwestern coast of Florida. Tornado warnings have started being issued near the coast, especially near Fort Myers and Naples, as spin-up twisters have started to show up because of Idalia interacting with the land.
As of 2 p.m., Hurricane is located about 130 miles west-northwest of the Dry Tortugas, and about 240 miles southwest of Tampa. Maximum sustained winds are at 90 mph with higher gusts. The storm continues to move north at 15 mph. The central pressure is currently at 974 mb.
Hurricane Idalia is still expected to make landfall early Wednesday along the Gulf Coast of Florida to the north of Tampa as a dangerous major hurricane.
Florida Gators alter travel plans ahead of Idalia's arrival
The University of Florida has altered the football team's travel plans for Thursday night's season opener at No. 14 Utah, according to the school's official athletics website.
On Monday, the Gators announced they would be leaving for Thursday night's game on Tuesday -- one day earlier than originally planned. Following a Tuesday practice, the team is flying to Dallas to spend the night before heading to Salt Lake City on Wednesday.
The University of Florida campus in Gainesville closed at 12 p.m. on Tuesday and plans to remain closed on Wednesday.
Thursday night's nationally-televised game is set for 8 p.m., ET, at Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
Airlines waiving change and cancel fees due to Idalia
Several airlines are granting free waivers of change and cancellation fees for travelers whose itineraries are disrupted by Hurricane Idalia. Here's a quick look at some of the carriers involved.
JetBlue
JetBlue says they are waiving change and cancel fees along with fare differences for customers traveling on Tuesday, August 29 through Wednesday, August 30, going to and or from the following cities:
- Fort Myers (RSW)
- Jacksonville, FL (JAX)
- Orlando, FL (MCO)
- Sarasota, FL (SRQ)
- Savannah, GA (SAV)
- Tampa, FL (TPA)
JetBlue customers are able to rebook flights for travel through Saturday, September 2. Details can be found at JetBlue.com.
American Airlines
American Airlines is also waiving change fees for travelers who purchased their tickets by Monday, August 28 for travel scheduled August 28-August 31, and would be able to rebook for travel between August 28 and September 4. The cities affected for American include:
- Charleston, SC (CHS)
- Daytona Beach, FL (DAB)
- Fort Myers, FL (RSW)
- Gainesville, FL (GNV)
- Hilton Head Island, SC (HHH)
- Jacksonville, FL (JAX)
- Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)
- Orlando, FL (MCO)
- Sarasota, FL (SRQ)
- Savannah, GA (SAV)
- Tallahassee, FL (TLH)
- Tampa, FL (TPA)
Additional information can be found on American Airlines at aa.com.
United Airlines
United Airlines is waiving change fees and travel fare differences for passengers affected by Hurricane Idalia and traveling to and or from:
- Charleston, SC, US (CHS)
- Hilton Head Island, SC, US (HHH)
- Jacksonville, FL, US (JAX)
- Orlando, FL, US (MCO)
- Myrtle Beach, SC, US (MYR)
- Fort Myers, FL, US (RSW)
- Savannah, GA, US (SAV)
- Sarasota, FL, US (SRQ)
- Tampa, FL, US (TPA)
The original travel dates must have been on or between August 28 and August 31, with the original ticket having been purchased on or before August 27. The new flight must be a United flight departing between August 27 and September 4.
Additional information and details can be found at united.com.
Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines is making adjustments to scheduled service and providing changes for customers traveling to, from or through certain cities, including:
- Charleston, SC - CHS
- Destin/Fort Walton Beach, FL - VPS
- Fort Myers, FL - RSW
- Jacksonville, FL - JAX
- Myrtle Beach, SC - MYR
- Orlando, FL - MCO
- Panama City Beach, FL - ECP
- Pensacola, FL - PNS
- Sarasota/Bradenton, FL - SRQ
- Savannah/Hilton Head, GA - SAV
- Tampa, FL - TPA
Customers holding reservations involving those cities on August 28-31 may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs without paying additional charges.
In addition, Southwest customers going to, from, or through Sarasota (SRQ) or Tampa (TPA), during this time period may change their origin to any of the carrier's other Florida airports listed here without paying an additional charge:
- Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, FL - VPS
- Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FLL
- Ft. Myers, FL - RSW
- Jacksonville, FL - JAX
- Miami, FL - MIA
- Orlando, FL - MCO
- Panama City Beach, FL - ECP
- Pensacola, FL - PNS
- West Palm Beach, FL - PBI
Additional details can be found at Southwest.com.
City of Fort Lauderdale is distributing sandbags to people in need
FORT LAUDERDALE -- The City of Fort Lauderdale is distributing free sandbags to people to help prepare for Hurricane Idalia at Mills Pond Park on Tuesday.
The distribution will be located at 2201 NW 9th Avenue at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A proof of residency is required.
Counties with mandatory evacuation orders
This is a list of areas under mandatory evacuation orders. Many of these areas are under direct threat and the residents need to complete their preparations and leave as soon as possible. Follow the directions of emergency management personnel and get to a place of safety as soon as possible.
These details may change at any time. Residents are urged to be aware of their evacuation zones and to be prepared in the event they need to leave on short notice.
Citrus County -- A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for all those in Zone A. Zone A includes everything west of 19 and portions east of highway 19. There is also a voluntary evacuation ordered countywide for those living in mobile homes, campers, recreational vehicles, tents, and structures not capable of handling category 3 winds. Details can be found here: https://www.sheriffcitrus.org/index.php
Dixie County -- EVACUATIONS WILL BEGIN AT 9 am ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2023, AND BE COMPLETED BY 7 pm ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2023 FOR THE FOLLOWING: ALL COASTAL COMMUNITIES INCLUDING: SUWANNEE, HORSESHOE BEACH, JENA AND THE IMMEDIATE SURRONDING AREAS. MOBILE HOMES AND MANUFACTURED HOMES THROUGHOUT THE COUNTY RECREATIONAL VEHICLES; LOW-LYING AREAS IN THE COUNTY. Details can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/DixieFireRescue/
Gulf County -- Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for Indian Pass & low-lying areas. Mandatory evacuations for all visitors North of the stump hole. Mandatory evacuations for Recreational Vehicles along C30 and Highway 98 from the Franklin County Line to Mexico Beach including all of Cape San Blas, Simmons Bayou, Indian Pass, Highlandview, and St Joe Beach. Details can be found at: https://www.gulfcounty-fl.gov/county_government/emergency_management
Hillsborough County -- Hillsborough County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Evacuation Zone A, as well as those in mobile and manufactured homes and residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding. Details can be found on the county's website: https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/stay-safe/storm
Jefferson County -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Division of Emergency Management is issuing a Mandatory evacuation order for Sub Standard Housing; Mobile Homes/Modular Homes; RV / Campers; Coastal and Low Lying Flood Prone Areas. Details can be found at: http://www.jeffersoncountyfl.gov/p/county-departments/emergency-management
Lafayette County -- Mandatory evacuation order for all residents living in mobile homes, travel trailers, and structurally compromised housing for the entire county. Mandatory evacuations also apply to those living in low-lying and flood prone areas or structures that have previously flooded during heavy rains. Details can be found at: https://lafayettecountyfl.org/emergency-orders/
Levy County -- Mandatory evacuation to commence immediately and be completed by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, of persons residing in: recreational vehicle parks throughout the County, and to the maximum extent possible, the recreational vehicles shall be removed from the County; mobile homes and manufactured homes throughout the County; coastal communities in the County; and low lying areas throughout the County.
Manatee County -- Manatee County has declared a local state of emergency, and public safety officials are announcing plans for evacuations, beginning with a MANDATORY Level A evacuation (including all mobile home parks) and VOLUNTARY Level B evacuation. Details can be found at: https://www.mymanatee.org/news___events/what_s_new/idalia_emergency_declaration___evacuation_orders
Pasco County -- Mandatory evacuation for certain areas of Pasco County and voluntary evacuations for other areas as Tropical Storm Idalia heads toward the Gulf Coast. You must evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you: You live in Evacuation Zone A You live in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in Pasco You live in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding You live in a structure that historically has experienced flooding during heavy rainfall You're in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards You should evacuate if one or more of the following applies to you: You live in Evacuation Zones B or C You're registered with Pasco as a Special Needs Resident You would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss. Details can be found at: https://www.pascocountyfl.net/743/County-News
Pinellas County -- Mandatory evacuation of Zone A, including all mobile homes. Details can be found at: https://pinellas.gov/news/idalia-county-orders-mandatory-evacuations-of-zone-a-mobile-home-residents/
Suwannee County -- Mandatory evacuation of those living in low-lying or flood prone areas and the order goes into affect Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 at 12pm. Details: https://suwanneecountyfl.gov/emergency-management/
Taylor County -- The Taylor County Sheriff's Office is issuing a mandatory evacuation order for all coastal residents. There is also a county wide mandatory evacuation order for mobile homes, travel trailers and sub-standard housing. Details can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/people/Taylor-County-Sheriffs-Office-Division-of-Emergency-Management/100064410957245/
Wakulla County -- Mandatory evacuation order is in effect for Coastal and low-lying areas as well mobile homes. Details can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/WakullaCountyFL/
Hurricane Idalia eyes Apalachee Bay for possible landfall
TALLAHASSEE -- The National Hurricane Center said late Tuesday morning that models indicate Hurricane Idalia will make landfall in the area of Apalachee Bay, which is near Tallahassee in the northeast Gulf of Mexico.
"Confidence is increasing that Idalia will reach the coast of Florida adjacent to Apalachee Bay Wednesday morning, with all of the reliable deterministic track models honed in on that area," the hurricane center said in an advisory.
A hurricane warning was in effect from Longboat Key to Indian Pass in Gulf County.
"There is the potential for destructive life-threatening winds where the core of Idalia moves onshore in the Big Bend region of Florida, with hurricane conditions expected elsewhere in portions of the hurricane warning area along the Florida Gulf Coast," the advisory said. "Strong winds will also spread inland across portions of northern Florida and southern Georgia near the track of the center of Idalia where hurricane warnings are in effect.
Residents in these areas should be prepared for long-duration power outages." The hurricane center also pointed to potentially "catastrophic impacts" of storm surge between the Aucilla River, which is southeast of Tallahassee, and Yankeetown in Levy County.
Counties with voluntary evacuation orders
The Florida Division of Emergency Management has provided details regarding evacuation orders for the state -- most notably for those within the areas noted by the state of emergency and the "cone of uncertainty" along the path of Hurricane Idalia.
The rapidly intensifying hurricane is expected to make landfall early Wednesday morning along the Gulf Coast of the state.
This is a list of areas under voluntary evacuation orders as of the present time. These details may change at any time. Residents are urged to be aware of their evacuation zones and to be prepared in the event they need to leave on short notice.
Alachua County -- We have an Evacuation Order for those who live in mobile or manufactured homes, or if you live in flood-prone areas. If you have flooded during previous storms, you need to evacuate. Details can be found at https://www.alachuacountyready.com/incidents/idalia/latestupdates/5070000816
Baker County
Gilchrist County -- Voluntary Evacuation of all Low-Lying areas and residents living in Mobile Homes.
Hernando County -- Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C. All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included. Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends who reside in a safe structure. Information on public shelters can be found at https://www.hernandocounty.us/Home/Components/News/News/7960/165
Madison County -- VOLUNTARY evacuation order for residents living in low-lying and flood-prone areas, mobile homes, travel trailers/RVs, and structurally compromised housing. Details can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/p/Madison-County-Emergency-Management-100064690746212/
Union County -- At this time, based on the current forecast, we STRONGLY ENCOURAGE all residents that live in mobile home, low-laying areas, and other residences that are not structurally sound to evacuate either out of the area or to family that live in structurally sound homes.
Volusia County -- Volusia County has issued a voluntary evacuation recommendation beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. People who live in RVs, mobile homes, or low-lying areas may wish to find accommodations with friends or family members. People in these high-risk areas may use public shelters as a site of last resort. Details can be found at: https://www.volusia.org/services/emergency-services/emergency-management/pin/evacuations.stml
Delta Air Lines allows rebooking ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Delta Air Lines says they are permitting travelers in the affected areas to rebook tickets at no additional charge.
This is for travel that is impacted between Tuesday, August 28, and Thursday, August 31. Tickets must be reissued on, or before Sunday, September 3, and travel must also resume by that date (Sunday).
The cities affected include:
- Brunswick, GA (BQK)
- Charleston, SC (CHS)
- Columbus, GA (CSG)
- Daytona Beach, FL (DAB)
- Fort Myers, FL (RSW)
- Gainesville, FL (GNV)
- Hilton Head Island, GA (HHH)
- Jacksonville, FL (JAX)
- Key West, FL (EYW)
- Myrtle Beach, SC (MYR)
- Orlando, FL (MCO)
- Panama City, FL (ECP)
- Sarasota, FL (SRQ)
- Savannah, GA (SAV)
- Tallahassee, FL (TLH)
- Tampa, FL (TPA)
- Valdosta, GA (VLD)
Other cities and details may be added as the storm approaches the coast. Full details are available from Delta.com and on the Delta app.
SunRail commuter rail service suspended
The regional SunRail service that runs in the Greater Orlando area has been suspended in advance of Hurricane Idalia's arrival.
"SunRail service is suspended until further notice due to the impending storm," reads a notice on the rail service's website.
The commuter rail system runs from Volusia and Osceola counties through downtown Orlando.
Amtrak cancels several trains to Florida ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Amtrak says they have canceled and rerouted several trains for Tuesday and Wednesday running along the East Coast as a result of Hurricane Idalia.
Most notable among these changes are on the Auto Train, Silver Star and Silver Meteor routes, each of which ordinarily go to Florida from the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. These are all canceled. In addition, the Palmetto, which goes from New York City to Savannah is cut back to only go from New York to Washington. Details can be found below.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
• Auto Train 52 (Sanford, Fla., to Lorton, Va.) is canceled.
• Auto Train 53 (Lorton, Va., to Sanford, Fla.) is canceled.
• Silver Star 91: (New York to Miami) is canceled.
• Silver Star 92: (Miami to New York) is canceled.
• Silver Meteor 97 (New York to Miami) is canceled.
• Silver Meteor 98 (Miami to New York) is canceled.
• Palmetto 89 (New York to Savannah) will operate from New York to Washington, D.C.
• Palmetto 90 (Savannah to New York) will operate from Washington, D.C., to New York.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
• Auto Train 52 (Sanford, Fla., to Lorton, Va.) is canceled.
• Auto Train 53 (Lorton, Va., to Sanford, Fla.) is canceled.
• Silver Star 91: (New York to Miami) is canceled.
• Silver Star 92: (Miami to New York) is canceled.
• Silver Meteor 97 (New York to Miami) is canceled.
• Silver Meteor 98 (Miami to New York) is canceled.
• Palmetto 89 (New York to Savannah) will operate from New York to Washington, D.C.
• Palmetto 90 (Savannah to New York) will operate from Washington, D.C., to New York.
The rail carrier says reservations may be able to be switched to a different day, but they are advised to check with Amtrak reservations for the most up-to-date information and details at 1-800-USA-RAIL. Additional details can be found on Amtrak.com and on the Amtrak app.
Idalia forces airport closures in Tampa, St. Petersburg
Tampa International Airport suspended operations as of 12:01 Tuesday morning ahead of Idalia's arrival in the Tampa Bay area.
According to airport management, the early closure allows personnel to secure the entire airfield and terminal buildings, including all of the jet bridges, ground equipment, and other resources ahead of an anticipated early Wednesday landfall along Florida's west coast.
Airport management points out that Tampa International is not a shelter, and that individuals should seek refuge elsewhere. The airport is located less than a half-mile from Tampa Bay. Tampa International Airport sits about 26 feet above sea level.
St. Pete-Clearwater Airport announced they plan to close at 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of Hurricane Idalia, and reopen at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Hotel group offers discounted rates for evacuating Floridians
Rosen Hotels & Resorts says they are opening the doors of their Orlando properties for Florida residents displaced by Hurricane Idalia.
The hotelier says their Rosen Plaza and Rosen Inn at Point Orlando properties are making "Florida Resident Distress Rates" available for local residents.
The offer includes wifi and pet-friendly accommodations with no additional pet fee. They are offering $55 per night at the Rosen Inn Pointe Orlando and $79 per night at the Rosen Plaza. Both properties are located on International Drive in Orlando.
The company says those who wish to take advantage of the offer can call their reservation line at 866-337-6736.
Current Watches and Warnings
Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area in Florida by late Tuesday or Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions beginning Tuesday.
Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin on Wednesday in the warning area along the east coast of Florida and South Carolina Tropical storm conditions are possible along the southeast U.S. coast within the southern portions of the watch area by early Wednesday.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, these are the current watches and warnings:
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* Englewood northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* Cuban province of Pinar del Rio
* Middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Isle of Youth Cuba
* Dry Tortugas Florida
* Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key
* West of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach
* Sebastian Inlet, Florida to South Santee River, South Carolina
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, including Charlotte Harbour
* Mouth of the St. Mary's River to South Santee River, South Carolina
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* Lower Florida Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge
* South Santee River northward to Surf City, North Carolina