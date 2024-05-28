Watch CBS News

Wiener World Pittsburgh changing locations

For six decades, it's fed noontime workers on Smithfield Street, but after years of complaining about problems in downtown's core, Wiener World is closing down and changing locations. KDKA-TV's Andy Sheehan reports.
