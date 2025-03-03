Watch CBS News

What do tariffs mean for consumers?

President Trump's tariffs are set to take effect at midnight. The big question is how all of this will affect Pittsburghers. Will companies absorb the tariff price increases or pass them along to consumers?​ KDKA-TV's Barry Pintar reports.
