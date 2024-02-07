Watch CBS News

Wellness Wednesday: Diet fads to avoid this year

The Washington Post released a list of diet fads to avoid this year, including unnecessary supplements, juice cleanses, full body MRIs and IV vitamin therapy. Dr. Natalie Gentile with Direct Care Physicians of Pittsburgh weighs in.
