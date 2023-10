Washington County DA stands by decision not to charge officer in Eduardo Hoover Jr.'s shooting death In Washington County, the district attorney is responding to the coroner after they reached different conclusions over whether the police shooting of Eduardo Hoover Jr. was justified. Police shot and killed Hoover after a police chase back in April. The DA had already ruled it was justified, but this week, the coroner said it wasn't. KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz had more.