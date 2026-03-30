Watch CBS News

Unveiling the PTL side of the "Fried Up 4"

The Wing-A-Ding bracket is fully underway. We started with "Saucy 16," and then whittled it down to the "Ate the Whole Plate 8." Now, it’s time to reveal the PTL side of the "Fried Up 4."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue