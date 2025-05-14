Watch CBS News

These are the travel trends for summer 2025

Travel is changing in 2025, and it's not just where you're going, but how you get there and who you are with that makes the trip one to remember. Mikey and Kelly talk about the 2025 summer travel trends.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.