Watch CBS News

The story behind Kentuck Knob

While Fallingwater gets a ton of architectural love and praise, there is a lesser-known, but equally impressive Frank Lloyd Wright house, just down the road from Fallingwater, called Kentuck Knob. KDKA-TV's Chris DeRose reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.