The Script bringing Satellites Tour to Stage AE

You know them for their hit song, "Hall of Fame." Before Irish pop-rock band The Script plays Stage AE, lead singer Danny O'Donoghue is talking with PTL's Daisy Jade about the Satellites Tour and the unimaginable loss of a bandmate.
