Watch CBS News

Talk the Talk: May 8, 2025 | Tuscan Sun, Spa and Salon edition

Let's get the conversation started with Heather Abraham, Mikey Hood and Kelly Dzanaj from the Tuscan Sun, Spa and Salon. This episode was sponsored by the Tuscan Sun, Spa and Salon.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.