KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

Abel Garduño shared his amazing, hand-painted figurine collection of some iconic Steelers plays.

Surveying some spectacular Steelers statuettes Abel Garduño shared his amazing, hand-painted figurine collection of some iconic Steelers plays.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On