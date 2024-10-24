Republican and Libertarian try to retake Democrat's state House seat In most state legislative districts in the Pittsburgh region, incumbents are running for reelection often without an opponent, but voters in the 30th District, which covers part of the North Hills, have three candidates on the ballot for the House: incumbent Democrat Arvind Venkat, an emergency room physician; Republican Nathan Wolfe, an automotive repair owner and constable; and Libertarian Bill Baierl, a former Republican committeeman. KDKA-TV's Jon Delano reports.