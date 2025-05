Remembering western Pennsylvania's deadly 1985 tornado outbreak It's been 40 years since western Pennsylvania endured one of the worst tornado outbreaks ever to hit the area. On May 31, 1985, over the span of nine hours, more than 40 tornadoes touched down in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Ontario, Canada. Half of those tornadoes hit western Pennsylvania. KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Trey Fulbright takes a look back.