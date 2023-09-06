Watch CBS News

PTL On Tour: A Day on the Lawn

"A Day on the Lawn" is Saturday, September 9th at the Sewickley Presbyterian Church where they have been raising funds for missions both locally and abroad for over 30 years. Daisy Jade was on-scene this morning.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.