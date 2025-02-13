Watch CBS News

PPG Paints Arena prepares for Monster Jam

While the floor is usually frozen for our Pittsburgh Penguins, right now, the floor is being covered in dirt as Monster Jam drives into the arena. KDKA's Chilekasi Adele got the inside look on how they get ready for the massive show.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.