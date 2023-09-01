KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

KDKA-TV's Erica Mokay talks to a man who police said shot a home intruder in Butler.

Police: Man shoots home intruder in Butler KDKA-TV's Erica Mokay talks to a man who police said shot a home intruder in Butler.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On