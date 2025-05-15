Watch CBS News

Pittsburghers hit the road for Bike to Work Day

May is National Bike Month, and to celebrate, people across Pittsburgh biked to work Thursday morning, leaving their cars at home and hitting the roads on two wheels. KDKA-TV's Lauren Linder reports.
