Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial starts Tuesday

A jury of 12 people and six alternates has been seated, and after nearly four years of delays, the trial of the man accused of killing 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue is set to begin Tuesday morning. KDKA-TV's Andy Sheehan reports.
