Pittsburgh parks director takes blame for rehiring terminated employee paid with PayPal It's been a mystery: how did the city come to rehire a terminated employee only to see him arrested for an act of antisemitic vandalism? And why was he paid under the table by PayPal instead of by check? In emails obtained by KDKA Investigates through a right-to-know request, the city parks director takes full responsibility for hiring this terminated employee and then paying Mario Ashkar by PayPal.