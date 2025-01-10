A Gibsonia couple is donating a townhouse for a good cause. KDKA-TV's Chilekasi Adele.

Pennsylvania couple donates townhome for good cause A Gibsonia couple is donating a townhouse for a good cause. KDKA-TV's Chilekasi Adele.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On