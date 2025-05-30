Watch CBS News

PennDOT warning drivers of new text message scam

A new text message scam claiming to be from PennDOT warns drivers that if they do not pay a fine, they'll have several penalties imposed upon their driving abilities. KDKA's John Shumway has PennDOT's dire warning.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.