Watch CBS News

Penn Hills honors the life of Josh Willy

It was a night to celebrate and remember the life of Josh Willy, the Penn Hills teacher who was killed in a crash earlier this month. KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso was there to witness the outpouring of love and affection.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.