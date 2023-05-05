Watch CBS News

Parent Panel: Are social media bans a good idea?

Host Heather Abraham is joined by our Parent Panel to discuss social media bans for children under a certain age. Muffy Mendoza, of Brown Mamas; Brea Schmidt, of The Thinking Branch; and Gregg Behr, of Remake Learning discuss.
