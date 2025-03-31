Watch CBS News

Pa. Auditor General's Office finds UPMC exploited loophole

The Pennsylvania Auditor General's Office announced Monday that a performance audit into UPMC's Community HealthChoices insurance program found a loophole that cost taxpayers more than $350,000. KDKA's Jessica Guay has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.