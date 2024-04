Nebbin' Around the Kitchen with Tpr. Melinda Bondarenka There are more than 400,000 Pa. state troopers and only 345 of them are women. It's a number that didn't deter one of our favorite state troopers from wanting to protect our highways and serve the public for the past 19 years. We headed over to Tpr. Melinda Bondarenka's home to learn how to make one of her favorite family recipes.