First Alert Meteorologist Trey Fulbright took a trip to visit with students at North Strabane Intermediate School.

Meteorologist Trey Fulbright visits North Strabane Intermediate School First Alert Meteorologist Trey Fulbright took a trip to visit with students at North Strabane Intermediate School.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On