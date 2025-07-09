Watch CBS News

Meeting the CEO and founder of Puppy Cake

Puppy Cake debuted on "Shark Tank" back in the day, and now they're baking up big business right here in our own backyard. We met the CEO and founder of Puppy Cake, Kelly Costello, on today's show.
