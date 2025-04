Mayor Gainey's campaign funding, support raising questions from O'Connor campaign A Philadelphia-based political organization is heavily involved in Mayor Ed Gainey's re-election effort, funding attack ads on Corey O'Connor while supplying organizers to work directly on the mayor's campaign. Now, the O'Connor campaign is raising the question: Is the Gainey campaign in violation of the state's campaign finance reporting law? KDKA Lead Investigator Andy Sheehan looks into the allegations.