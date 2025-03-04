Watch CBS News

Mayor Ed Gainey said Ragland "deserved better"

After the sudden resignation and retirement of Acting Police Chief Christopher Ragland, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said that the process became too much for Ragland. KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso has more on this story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.