Watch CBS News

Makeup artist shares quick tips for busy moms

For busy moms, makeup is sometimes the last thing on our minds in the morning chaos. But you don't have to gloss over your routine anymore. Makeup artist Marie Miclot is here to show us how to liven up our look in just five minutes.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.