Watch CBS News

Letting you know how to become a pig parent

It's National Adoption Week and there's a special animal rescue giving people the opportunity to become a pig parent. We were joined by Blue Martin and Roxann Timpano, of the Pigsburgh Squealers Rescue, with adorable Elon Tusk.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.