Watch CBS News

Learning an easy-to-make snack with Jen Clark | Take Your Kid to Work Day

Jen Clark, the owner of the Crate Cooking School, joined us on Take Your Child to Work Day to put the kids to work with an easy-to-make snack.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.