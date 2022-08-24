Watch CBS News

Keeping Communication (Pt. 1)

With students heading back to school, it's natural for parents to want to know how the school day went as soon as their child gets home. However, KDKA's John Shumway is here with some tips on how you can get the most out of that conversation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.