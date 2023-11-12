Watch CBS News

KD Sunday Spotlight: Relighting The Lamp

In 2004, the historic Lamp Theater in Irwin went dark. Just a couple years later, the community and an army of volunteers came together to bring the curtain up once again. Jessica Guay has the inspirational story in this week's KD Sunday Spotlight.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.