KD Kids Club: Team USA Kickboxing Team

Four local teens recently kicked their way onto Team USA. They will be competing in the Kickboxing Junior World Championships in Hungary this fall. Students Riley Evans and Gabby Viola were joined by their coach Sensei Bill Viola!
