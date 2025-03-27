Watch CBS News

Jeannette car wash cleans up after rockslide

At the New Lowery Avenue Car Wash in Jeannette on Thursday, clean up was underway from a rockslide that happened around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night, part of which was caught on surveillance video. KDKA-TV's Chris DeRose reports.
