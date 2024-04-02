Watch CBS News

In A Mikey Minute: Dating a friend's ex

In today's In A Mikey Minute, here's a question for you, if you're happily married, would it upset you if you friend started dating your ex? We learned what experts suggest if you're ever in this situation.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.