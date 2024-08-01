Watch CBS News

Heart transplant recipient gets back in the pool

Today is the fifth PA Donor Day. The 8/1 date symbolizes the eight lives that can be saved by a single donor. Mike Kristufek joined us to share his story, as he was the recipient of a heart transplant.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.