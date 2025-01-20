Watch CBS News

HARP says they're at full capacity for dogs

With cold weather here, the Humane Animal Rescue is in dire need of foster and adopters as they have reached full capacity for dogs. KDKA's Jessica Guay spoke with HARP's acting executive director Dan Cody about what needs to be done.
