Watch CBS News

Hailstorm dents up cars across Pittsburgh area

A Pittsburgh-area man says Wednesday's hailstorm dented his new car. He's not the only one. A lot of people were calling their insurance companies on Thursday. They say the storm wreaked havoc on their vehicles. KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.