KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.

Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18 The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On