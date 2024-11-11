Watch CBS News

Getting a preview of Art Battle Pittsburgh

Art Battle Pittsburgh is a night of epic creativity and it's coming to Lawrenceville this week. It's taking place at Spirit on Thursday and we had on Jeff Tobe, the event's producer, to share more about what we can expect.
