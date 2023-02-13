Watch CBS News

Fire rips through Elizabeth Forward High School

An early morning fire tore through the auditorium of Elizabeth Forward High School in Elizabeth Township. Multiple crews rushed to the school to put out a multi-alarm fire. KDKA's Chris DeRose was one of the first reporters on the scene.
