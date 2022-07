Out For A Walk Forecast

Structural engineers were in Penn Hills Wednesday after a parking lot collapsed on Frankstown Road; KDKA's Erika Stanish reports.

Fire marshal believes age, rust contributed to Penn Hills parking lot collapse Structural engineers were in Penn Hills Wednesday after a parking lot collapsed on Frankstown Road; KDKA's Erika Stanish reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On