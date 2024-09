Fayette County family shares awareness about device they say would have saved their son A Fayette County family is pushing for awareness after unexpectedly losing their 6-year-old son last month. Danielle and Dustin Hockenberry are advocating for families, first responders, day cares and schools to take action now in hopes to save a life after their son Owen died on Aug. 22. after choking on a piece of food. KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish reports.